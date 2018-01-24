× Missing adult alert issued for 84-year-old woman last seen in Solon

SOLON, Ohio — A missing adult alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Beachwood woman.

Solon police say Gertrude Hill was last seen in the area of the Marc’s store in Solon at around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

She is 5’3,” and 148 lbs. She is driving a silver 2008 Toyota Camry with OH plate number FCL3808.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Hill gets easily confused and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

If you see her or the vehicle, please call 911 or 440-248-1234.