Local builder named St. Jude Dream Home ‘Builder of the Year’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Jeff Crawford of Cleveland Custom Homes has built two St. Jude Dream Homes in Northeast Ohio. He recently broke ground on the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home which will be given away in June on Fox 8 News in the Morning.

Jeff is passionate about the work he does to benefit sick children at St Jude Children's Hospital. He was recently selected out of 32 builders from across the country as the 'St. Jude Builder of the Year'.

Fox 8's Kristi Capel talked with Jeff about what goes into building a St. Jude Dream Home.

Click here to learn more about Cleveland Custom Homes.

The 2018 St. Jude Dream Homewill be built in Rocky River by Cleveland Custom Homes and developed by Valore Builders. The 3-bedroom, 2,600 square foot home is valued at nearly $600,000. Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 22 at 6 a.m. They're $100 each and proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

When you buy a ticket, you will also qualify to win a brand new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall and a beautiful spa from Litehouse Pools and Spas.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more details.

Read stories on the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home, here.