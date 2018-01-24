Indians great and fan favorite Jim Thome elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Cleveland Indians great Jim Thome is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame!

The results of the balloting were announced Wednesday evening. It was Thome's first time on the ballot.

Thome is a five-time All-Star who hit 612 home runs (eighth on the career list) over his 22-year career. During that time, he also totaled 2,328 hits, 1,699 RBIs, and had a .276 batting average. In addition to his All-Star appearances, he won a Silver Slugger Award in 1996.

He was drafted by the Indians in 1989 as "an afterthought" in the 13th round. He went on to be a member of the 1995 and 1997 World Series teams and had 6 different seasons of 40 or more home runs.

Thome played for six teams during his major league career. He played for the Indians twice. In 2014, he signed a one-day contract with the Indians so he could officially retire as a member of the team. On that same day, a statue of Thome - in his classic batting stance - was unveiled outside of Progressive Field. He was inducted into the Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame two years later.

Jim Thome was one of 19 first-time candidates on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot for the hall of fame.

