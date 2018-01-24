How – and why – did 4-year-old boy die before remains were found in Cleveland home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM also asking about the many questions still unanswered surrounding Eliazar Ruiz, the 4-year-old just identified months after his remains were found on Longmead in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to figure out the cause and manner of death. That is, how did the boy die and why?

Meantime, relatives tell us, the boy had been left in the care of people well-known to the family as the mother went to prison.

The I TEAM checked the records of names provided by the family. We found the woman convicted twice in Cuyahoga County Court for drug trafficking and child endangering. We also found the man convicted in county court for forgery. Records show he is also wanted in Cleveland Municipal Court for not appearing to answer charges in a traffic case and a theft case.

As of late Wednesday, there was no arrest warrant filed in Municipal Court for the death of the child.

