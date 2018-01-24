Here’s the moment Jim Thome finds out he was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

ILLINOIS – Cooperstown came calling for Cleveland Indians slugger Jim Thome on Wednesday, as he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his very first year of eligibility.

Here’s the moment that Jim and his family got the news:

“I don’t know what to say.

This is just an honor.

It’s just so special.

You have no idea what this means and I’m so grateful and thank you so much for the call.

It’s everybody’s dream to play baseball but to get a call like this means so much.”

