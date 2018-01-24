Harlem Globetrotters help Dover soldier surprise brothers with special homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

video and photos courtesy of Brenda K. Gee

CANTON, Ohio – Seven-year-old twin boys from Dover got quite the surprise at The Harlem Globetrotters game at the Canton Civic Center Tuesday night.

They thought they were just being called up to perform with the basketball stars, but didn’t realize their sister, E5 Staff Sergeant Katherine Jarvis, was home from deployment in the Middle East. She is a medic for the United Sates Air Force.

The twins, Braylon and Bryson Wallace, were born micro-preemie and Sgt. Jarvis dedicated her high school years to helping her mother raise them. She says she went into the military to be a role model for the twins and give them something to aspire to as they grow up. The family says the boys were distraught when their sister deployed in August. They had a difficult time adjusting to the idea of her being in harm’s way and only getting to see her on Skype.

The Harlem Globetrotters worked with Sgt. Jarvis to set up the surprise extraordinaire. They gave the twins courtside seats and pulled them out of the audience to see if they could balance a ball on their fingers. That’s when they turned around and saw their surprise! (As you can see from the video, they weren’t about to let her go.)

While deployed, Sgt. Katherine Jarvis was "coined" (given a special commemorative coin) by the highest ranking military official in the armed forces who flew overseas to thank her for her work as a medic in the United States Air Force.

Thank you for your service Sgt. Jarvis and welcome home!