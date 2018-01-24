Fox Recipe Box: Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Catherine St. John, chef and owner of Western Reserve School of Cooking in Hudson says you will not find a 'more comforting winter meal' than this recipe. It's a different take on traditional chicken pot pie and Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer learned how chunky noodles play a starring role. Click here to learn more about the Western Reserve School of Cooking and to see their upcoming class schedule.

Bott Boi Dutch Chicken Pot Pie

Serves 6-8

For the Stock:

1 whole chicken

1 onions, peeled and chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 bay leaf

few black peppercorns

Place the chicken in a pot and cover with cold water. Add in the onions, carrots, celery, bay leaf and

peppercorns. Bring to a simmer and cook the chicken for 1 hour. Remove the chicken and allow to

cool long enough to remove the meat. Return the bones of the chicken to the stock and continue to

cook the stock for another few hours. Meanwhile chunk up the chicken and reserve until needed.

Stain the stock and allow to cook long enough to skim the fat off the top of the stock.

Egg Noodles:

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 lg eggs

a little water if needed

In a bowl place the flour and create a well in the middle. Crack in the eggs and using a fork mix the

eggs into the flour until a dough forms. Add a little water if the dough seems too dry. Turn the dough

out on to a floured surface and knead until nice and smooth. Allow the dough to rest under a tea towel

for 30 minutes.

Divide the dough into 3 equal pieces. On a floured surface roll out the dough to 1/8” thick. Using a

pastry wheel cut the noodles into 2x2 – inch noodles. Place the noodle squares on a floured sheet pan.

Set aside until needed.

Putting it together:

1 onions, diced

3 carrots, peeled and cut in chunks

4 stalks celery cut in chunks

1 pinch saffron

meat from the chicken

chicken stock

1 recipe noodles

1 cup peas

salt and pepper, to taste

Place a little olive oil in a soup pot and saute the onion, carrots and celery for a few minutes. Add

chicken stock, saffron, salt and pepper. Simmer for 10 minutes, then add the chicken meat. Cook for

another 10 minutes then add the noodles to the simmering stock. Continue to cook for another 10-15

minutes, stirring very few minutes. Taste the stock and add more salt and pepper if needed.

Right before serving stir in the peas.

Ladle into flat soup bowls. Serve with bread or biscuits. Some people like to serve over mashed

potatoes.