Fallen officer remembered one year after he was killed in line of duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was exactly one year ago that Cleveland Division of Police officer David Fahey was killed in the line of duty.

Fahey, 39, was responding to a crash on Interstate 90 in Cleveland on Jan. 24, 2017. He was directing traffic when he was hit by a car and died of his injuries.

The driver, Israel Alvarez, was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, DUI, failing to stop after an accident, and drug possession.

Police say Alvarez was high on cocaine at the time of the crash and say they found cocaine in his car.

Alvarez waived his right to a speedy trial. It was scheduled to begin on Feb. 14, 2018 but has been pushed back to May 21, 2018.

The Cleveland Police Foundation posted about the one year anniversary of Fahey’s death on its Facebook page.

“Please remember David and his family in your prayers!!” the post said.