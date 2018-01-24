Driver in crash that killed 16-year-old Strongsville student pleads guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A 17-year-old driver has pleaded guilty to a crash that killed a Strongsville teen.

The crash happened in June after her vehicle, which had five other teens inside, drove off of Albion Road hitting a tree.

Kailee Mayher, 16, was killed and three others were hurt.

The driver admitted to aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault. She was ordered by the court to have no contact with the victims, including on social media.

She was released to her parents and is scheduled back in court next month.

