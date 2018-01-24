Driver delivering packages robbed at gunpoint in Solon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, Ohio – Solon Police are searching for the suspects in the armed robbery of a vehicle and driver delivering Amazon packages.

The robbery happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Longview Drive, a quiet residential street.

Police said the delivery driver left a package at a home when a masked gunman ambushed him and a second suspect stole his delivery van, which the driver had left the keys in. Investigators said the driver ran away and was not hurt. No shots were fired.

Neighbor Lindsey May called 911 after the driver came to her door.

“We both looked at each other, my husband and I did, and thought, what's going on? Is this for real? And he was clearly visibly shaken up and said he had been robbed at gunpoint,” she said. “I recognized him from doing deliveries in our area all the time.”

The suspects stole the driver’s company-owned white Dodge Ram ProMaster cargo van containing his cell phone and wallet and more than a dozen Amazon packages, according to a police report.

“My neighbor's daughter's birthday dress was in there. So, it was a big bummer for them for this weekend,” May said, adding the neighbor had received an Amazon credit and was reordering the dress.

Amazon said the driver works for a delivery service provider that contracts with Amazon. It said safety is Amazon’s top priority.

The company noted the vast majority of deliveries make it to customers without issue, but there are regular processes in place to flag issues, and the company is working with impacted customers to make things right.

“This is a terrible incident and we are thankful the delivery driver is safe,” said Amazon spokesperson Ernesto Apreza.

Solon Police Lt. Bruce Felton called the incident very unusual.

“I don’t recall having anything like this occur here in Solon,” Felton said.

Though a delivery driver was targeted, he said everyone should be aware of surroundings and keep vehicles locked.

“Crime can happen anywhere, anytime, to anybody,” Felton said. “You should always be alert, be vigilant, be aware of your surroundings and what's going on.”