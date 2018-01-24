× David’s Paella

PAELLA

1/4 cup olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 15 oz can diced tomatoes

4 1/2 cups hot chicken stock

1 pinch of saffron threads

1 red pepper, cut into bite sized pieces

1 green pepper, cut into bite sized pieces

4 Tbs chopped parsley

1 tsp rosemary leaves

2 cups arborio rice or American medium grain rice

3 cloves crushed garlic

1 tsp sugar

1 lb chopped chicken pieces

1 lb cubed pork

1 lb sliced chorizo or andouille sausage

spicey dry rub or herbs for chicken and pork

Heat chicken stock with saffron in sauce pan to low simmer over medium-high heat.

Warm 1/4 cup of olive oil in a paella pan or a wide skillet or sauté pan with two inch sides.

In small batches, brown seasoned chicken pieces, pork cubes, and sausage (any meat, any sausage works great). Remove from pan and set aside. In same pan over medium-high heat, sauté onions, garlic, peppers until soft (7-10 minutes). Salt and pepper. Stir occasionally to keep from sticking or burning. Mix in rice and rosemary leaves and cook for 2 minutes. Return browned meats to pan. Add tomatoes, sugar, parsley and hot sauce. Salt to taste. Cook 3 or 4 minutes. Add stock to pan and bring to low bubbly simmer. Make sure everything is patted down evenly across pan. Cook uncovered without stirring for 20 to 25 minutes. Rice should be al dente, but tender. If it’s a little dry add another 1/2 cup of stock. Remove from heat and let sit 15 minutes before serving.

If you would like to add seafood, stir in mussels, clams, or shrimp about six minutes before finish. Then, like above, let paella sit off the heat for about 15 minutes before serving.