Cleveland Queen of Hearts drawing: huge crowds for huge jackpot

CLEVELAND - A tavern on the west side of Cleveland is getting more popular every week. That's because the Grayton Road Tavern is sponsoring a raffle that is now worth more than $500,000.

The so-called "Queen of Hearts" raffle has been played at the tavern for 43 straight weeks on Wednesday night and the jackpot keeps growing.

It is simple to play. Contestants buy a raffle ticket for one dollar and place a number on the ticket. If your ticket is selected and their number matches the Queen of Hearts playing card, you win.

The general manager at the tavern, Jennifer Natale, told Fox 8 News, "Since we've been doing it, it has been amazing. The energy of the people when they are here, I mean it is Cleveland people and they've got that Cleveland vibe all about them."

Even if you don't hit the Queen of Hearts jackpot, you still win something if your name is selected. The holder of the ticket picked tonight won $100.

The tavern was packed tonight and it was impossible to park anywhere nearby. A much bigger crowd is expected next week.