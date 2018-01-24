× Cleveland Browns officially hire Todd Haley as offensive coordinator

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns hired Todd Haley as offensive coordinator, the team officially announced Wednesday morning.

Haley spent the last five years as OC for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before that, he spent time at the Chiefs head coach and offensive coordinator for the Cardinals.

“The Browns have a great history, great fans and deserve to have some fun and experience some winning. I want to help be part of that process. There is obviously a lot of work to do in order to get there, but I’ve always been excited about facing a challenge,” Haley said in a news release on Wednesday.

Haley also spoke highly of Browns head coach Hue Jackson, who has just one win in two season at the post.

“Hue and I have had some good battles in competing against each other as coordinators and even as a head coach. We know each other well and I have a great deal of respect for him. He’s so competitive and winning is the only thing that’s important to him. You want to work with a coach like that,” Haley said.

“Hue and I share a lot of similar beliefs on how to be successful on offense. We have to score points, protect the ball, protect the quarterback and develop players. It’s not too complicated, but at the same time, it is a great challenge. We are really looking forward to getting to work on it.”

The Browns also added Amos Jones at special teams coordinator and Freddie Kitchens at running backs/associate head coach.

