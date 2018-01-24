Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites (Hearts)

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp Peanut butter (Almond butter or Nutella)

• 1 cup All-purpose flour

• 6 tbsp Brown sugar, light packed

• 1 cup Mini Chocolate Chips

• 1/2 tsp Vanilla extract

• 1 1/2 oz White chocolate

• 1/4 cup Unsalted Butter

• 7 oz Sweetened Condensed milk

Instructions

• Beat butter (softened) and brown sugar until fully combined, then add vanilla and peanut butter and beat until fluffy. (can use almond butter or Nutella)

• Add flour and sweetened condensed milk and beat until combined.

• Fold in mini chocolate chips.

• Press the mixture into an 8 x 8 inch baking dish lined with parchment paper and set in the fridge to chill. (larger pan if you want thinner bites)

• Pull off the parchment paper to lift the dough from the baking dish. Using heart shaped cookie cutter cut out the pieces and place them on a tray lined with parchment paper. Set in the freezer while melting chocolate only if you're going to melt chocolate right away and dip! (or covered in fridge if you’re not going to dip right away)

• Using a fork, dip the pieces into melted chocolate lightly tap the fork against the side of the bowl to trim the excess chocolate and place the pieces back on the parchment paper. Set them back in the fridge to firm.

• Melt white chocolate or colored chocolate and transfer into a small bag, cut the corner off and pipe melted chocolate on top of the truffles. (or just use your fork to make drizzles)

You can also make these into ball shapes using a small scooper or spoon and dip using a toothpick! So Yummy either way! Enjoy!