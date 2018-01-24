Caught on video! Bus full of kids slides backwards down icy hill

SUTTON, Mass. — A school bus was caught on camera sliding down icy Massachusetts road Tuesday.

About 29 children were on board the bus when it happened.

A woman in the neighborhood caught it all on camera.

You can see the bus backing up, and then it starts sliding down the icy street.

The vehicle slid over a mailbox, stopping only when it hit a car. The driver of the car had luckily stepped out of his vehicle before the crash.

Police confirmed no one was hurt.

Drivers of both the bus and the car were eventually able to drive away.