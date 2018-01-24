Catholic school custodian charged with selling drugs while at work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERLAND, Ohio -- An employee at a local Catholic school is facing charges that he was trafficking in drugs while he was at work.

Michael Grubb, 60, the head custodian at St. Anselm Catholic School in Chesterland is accused of trafficking drugs while at work. An investigation showed that he was selling Oxycodone to a fellow employee.

The school took quick action after the allegations came to light, alerting parents to the situation and eventually firing Grubb.

He faces up to three years in prison.