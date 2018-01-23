Show Info: January 23, 2018
Comfort Cooking Under Pressure
Learn how to cook under pressure with the help of Zach Gray, resident chef of Sur La Table ETON!
January 24th @ 6:30 p.m.
Sur La Table ETON, Woodmere
www.surlatable.com
Brennan’s Fish House
This east-side staple has been around for decades! Enjoy freshly-caught fish at Brennan’s!
102 River St.
Grand River, OH 44045
(440) 354-9785
http://www.brennansfishhouse.com
Snow Day Activities
It’s time to bust out of that winter slump! Betsie Frohwerk showed us some fun ways to keep your kids and grandkids entertained indoors!
http://www.MomFabFun.com
Canary Travel
Tired of the winter weather? How about a vacation somewhere sunny and warm!
http://www.canarytravel.com
Matteo’s
Italian was on the menu this morning with Chef Tony Rocco!
8072 Columbia Rd, Olmsted Falls
440.427.5400
www.matteoscleveland.com
Kernels By Chrissie
Something is popping in downtown Cleveland! One sniff, and you’ll want a taste!
530 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44115
216-664-0638
58 Comet Alley, Westlake, OH 44145
440-641-1460
https://kbcpopcorn.com/
Love Never Dies
Fall in love all over again with the Phantom of the Opera! The sequel is at Playhouse Square through Sunday!
NOW – January 28th
KeyBank State Theatre, Playhouse Square
www.playhousesquare.org
MC Hair & Studio MC
It’s time for a change! Three stylists from MC Hair inspired us with some new looks!
Cuyahoga Falls, Oh
www.mchair.com
Dr. Marc
More people may benefit from Epilepsy surgery than many believe! Dr. Marc shared details on an online application that can help people decide!