× Show Info: January 23, 2018

Comfort Cooking Under Pressure

Learn how to cook under pressure with the help of Zach Gray, resident chef of Sur La Table ETON!

January 24th @ 6:30 p.m.

Sur La Table ETON, Woodmere

www.surlatable.com

Brennan’s Fish House

This east-side staple has been around for decades! Enjoy freshly-caught fish at Brennan’s!

102 River St.

Grand River, OH 44045

(440) 354-9785

http://www.brennansfishhouse.com

Snow Day Activities

It’s time to bust out of that winter slump! Betsie Frohwerk showed us some fun ways to keep your kids and grandkids entertained indoors!

http://www.MomFabFun.com

Canary Travel

Tired of the winter weather? How about a vacation somewhere sunny and warm!

http://www.canarytravel.com

Matteo’s

Italian was on the menu this morning with Chef Tony Rocco!

8072 Columbia Rd, Olmsted Falls

440.427.5400

www.matteoscleveland.com

Kernels By Chrissie

Something is popping in downtown Cleveland! One sniff, and you’ll want a taste!

530 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44115

216-664-0638

58 Comet Alley, Westlake, OH 44145

440-641-1460

https://kbcpopcorn.com/

Love Never Dies

Fall in love all over again with the Phantom of the Opera! The sequel is at Playhouse Square through Sunday!

NOW – January 28th

KeyBank State Theatre, Playhouse Square

www.playhousesquare.org

MC Hair & Studio MC

It’s time for a change! Three stylists from MC Hair inspired us with some new looks!

Cuyahoga Falls, Oh

www.mchair.com

Dr. Marc

More people may benefit from Epilepsy surgery than many believe! Dr. Marc shared details on an online application that can help people decide!