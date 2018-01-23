× Search for missing Hartville woman in Tennessee put on hold

CAMDEN, Tenn.– Authorities in Benton County, Tennessee suspended their search for a missing Hartville woman on Tuesday.

Benton County Sheriff Ken Christopher said they will continue using a helicopter and boats to locate 70-year-old Roberta Snider later this week. Efforts were put on hold because of weather conditions on the Tennessee River.

The Hartville Police Department began investigating Snider’s disappearance on Jan. 9. She was last seen alive on Jan. 1.

Her husband, Philip Snider, told family his wife died when they took a trip to Graceland. According to police, the husband said he left her body with paramedics, who took her body to an unknown location.

Investigators checked with Tennessee EMS companies, hospitals and medical examiner offices in the Memphis area, but did not find Roberta.

That’s when Philip Snider changed his story. Hartville police said he claimed Roberta died of natural causes and he, “put her with nature” by throwing her off a bridge on Interstate 40 into the Tennessee River on Jan. 6.

Sheriff Christopher said Philip Snider checked into a hotel about 6 miles away from the Tennessee River. Surveillance video showed Philip, but not Roberta, at the hotel.

The sheriff said police are investigating every version of Philip Snider’s story, which has changed multiple times. Investigators told Christopher the suspect is no longer cooperating with authorities.

36.058949 -88.097815