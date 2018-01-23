Salon in India offers flaming haircuts

MUMBAI, India — To say these haircuts are lit would be an understatement.

A salon in Mumbai, India is offering flaming haircuts.

The salon posted on its Facebook page about the unusual haircuts last year and websites from around the world have taken notice.

Kaizo Salon N Spa has been featured in “In The Know,” “Daily Mail,” and “UNILAD.”

According to UNILAD, the flames remove weak hair and split ends.

A special fragrance is applied to the hair to eliminate the burnt hair smell.

UNILAD reported the salon started the flaming haircuts to appeal to male customers since most of their customers were female.