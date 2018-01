Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Overnight storms led to some power outages Tuesday morning, including at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Thanks to the outages, there were flight delays and cancellations at the airport, and customers couldn't print tickets to get through the gates.

The power came back on at just after 6:15 a.m.

Power to the airport has been restored. Please check your flight status with your airline for delays/cancellations. — Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) January 23, 2018

The airport suggests checking your flight status if you are flying today.