Police investigate anti-Semitic voicemails left at local synagogues

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS – Detectives at two local agencies are investigating hateful anti-Semitic messages left at area synagogues.

The FBI also confirms that a similar incident happened in Cincinnati. The FBI is assisting the local agencies.

According to reports filed with University Heights and Mayfield Heights police departments, the calls were made Friday evening.

The Heights Jewish Center called police after listening to the voicemail. The University Heights police department classified the calls as ethnic intimidation and stated the message was harassing in nature.

The Mayfield Heights police report indicates the caller was angry and left a hateful and anti- Semitic message. The caller swore and made statements such as “blow up your country.”

Mayfield Heights police say they will place the temple on special attention for the next few weeks.

“We take these type of calls very seriously,” said Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Russ Tye. “No one should feel like they can’t be in their place of worship.”

No arrests have been made yet but detectives are continuing to investigate.