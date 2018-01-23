More companies paying employees to stay fit, healthy

Getting paid to stay healthy and shed some pounds sounds pretty good, and it turns out some companies across the U.S are helping their workers do just that.

The movement is called Preventative Care, the New York Post reports, and it may be one of the biggest health trends of 2018.

May employers are handing out huge cash bonuses this year to workers who hit the gym.

They feel by offering the preventative care option, it often translates into fewer doctor visits and lower healthcare insurance premiums.

Some employers offer up to $200 a month to stay fit. That equals out to $2,400 per year.

