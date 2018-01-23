Missing: John Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

John Smith, 15, left home the night of Sept. 30 and hasn't been seen since. He is 5'10" tall and weighs 125 pounds. He's currently on probation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ross with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2530.

