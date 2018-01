Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland officially climbed above the 60° mark albeit short of the record high of the day: 71° 1906.

Periodic rain will reassemble this morning for the rush.

Our roller coaster temps will be on the downhill swing later today with falling temperatures into the 30s by early evening.

Here is a look at temperatures as you wake up on into the early afternoon:

If you like the warmer temperatures, you will like the 8-day outlook; check out the next January thaw...

