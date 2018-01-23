Man shoots alleged squatter who attacked him with bottle

WOOSTER, Ohio — A man shot an alleged squatter who attacked him with a bottle at a home in Wooster Monday evening.

According to police it happened at around 5:45 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Bever St.

Police say the resident of the home where the shooting happened is in the process of moving out and hadn’t been there in several days. The resident’s fiance went the the home to get some of her items when he noticed a male intruder.

After the two exchanged words, police say the intruder grabbed a bottle and attacked the fiance.

While being struck with the bottle, the fiance pulled a gun from his waistband and shot the intruder, who then fled the scene.

Police say there was evidence that the intruder had been squatting in the home for several days.

After a search of the area, the intruder was found and taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds to the hands and abdomen. His condition is not known.

The case is still under investigation.