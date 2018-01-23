Lemon Chicken with Green Olives… In A Pressure Cooker!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lemon Chicken with Green Olives

Yield: 4 servings

1 tablespoon (15 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 3 pounds, or 1 .4 kg)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 lemon, sliced into thin rounds

1 cup (100 g) pitted green olives

6 sprigs fresh thyme

2 tablespoons (8 g) chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Turn the Instant Pot® on to [Sauté]. Heat the olive oil. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels and season with the salt and pepper. Add half of the chicken, skin side down, and cook until the skin is golden brown and crisp, about 10 minutes. Flip the chicken and cook for 1 minute more. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining chicken.

Add the garlic to the pot and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the onion, lemon, olives, and thyme, and cook, scraping up the brown bits from the bottom of the pot, for 2 minutes. Lay the chicken on top. Press [Cancel].

Lock the lid. Press [Manual] and cook on high pressure for 10 minutes. Use the “Quick Release” method to vent the steam, then open the lid.

Serve the chicken with the onions, lemons, and olives, and sprinkle with the parsley.

Comfort Cooking Under Pressure

Learn how to cook under pressure with the help of Zach Gray, resident chef of Sur La Table ETON!

January 24th @ 6:30 p.m.

Sur La Table ETON, Woodmere

www.surlatable.com