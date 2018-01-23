× LeBron James looking for #30,000 against Spurs

SAN ANTONIO – When the Cleveland Cavs take the floor to play the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night, LeBron James will be only 7 points away from his 30,000th career point.

When he hits that total, he will become the youngest NBA player to do so. He joins 6 other NBA greats in the 30,000 club: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Dirk Nowitzki (30,808) on the select list of scorers.

James entered the fourth quarter against the Thunder on January 20 within reach of 30,000. But after he missed two shots, James was replaced with 6:37 remaining and the Cavs trailing 128-101. The 33-year-old wanted to make history in front of his home fans and family, but it wasn’t to be and he dejectedly took a seat on the bench as the Thunder finished off the rout.