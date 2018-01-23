Jackpot nears $500K in Cleveland tavern’s Queen of Hearts drawing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- There's a fever at the Grayton Road Tavern on Cleveland's west side as a jackpot approaches half a million dollars.

Players are paying $1 a ticket for a chance to win a simple game called the Queen of Hearts. Each Wednesday night, the bar selects one ticket. On the back of the ticket is a number corresponding to cards on a board. If that card is flipped over to reveal the queen of hearts, that person gets the cash.

More on the rules here

For 43 straight weeks, no one has been able to find that lucky card on the big board at the tavern. As the jackpot grows, so has the interest of greater Clevelanders.

Among the hundreds of players filling out tickets on Tuesday was Sharon Dewerth, who told us she was drawn by, "the money, the drawing, this place is crazy."

According to general manager Jennifer Natale,

"We do a lot of Facebook live videos. We do tell people that for our game, they do not need to be present to win, but we encourage them to go on Facebook live so they can watch it from basically anywhere in the world to see if they've won or not," said jennifer Natale, general manager.

Owner James Page said they have sold so many tickets for the Queen of Hearts, that he ordered a new and much larger raffle drum.

"If it does go down to a last card though, everyone will go ahead and pick that number as their last card. And then it's going to get really intense because everyone is going to have that same card in mind. So again it's luck of the draw to see who that lucky person is," Natale said.

Grayton Road Tavern will be selling tickets until 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, and the drawing will take place at 7:30 p.m. If there is no winner, the jackpot will continue to grow for next week’s drawing.