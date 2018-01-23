Hidden Gems in the CLE: The Troll Hole Museum is full of endless surprises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLIANCE, Ohio -- If you're a Clevelander, by now you know our city has been soaring up the hot list for the past few years. We've got the Rock Hall, Flats East Bank, Great Lakes Science Center, and the West Side Market -- to name a few!

But what about those unique spots that not many people know about? We're talking about the Hidden Gems in the CLE. And, thanks to our friends at Destination Cleveland, we're showing you some of Northeast Ohio's coolest places.

This week we went to the Troll Hole Museum in Alliance. With more than 20,000 items, it made the Guinness Book of World Records for having the largest collection of troll dolls.

Owner Sherry Groom (also known as Sigrid, The Troll Queen), has been into troll collecting since getting her first one as a gift at the age of five. After the troll explosion back in the 90s, Groom decided to turn her hobby into a business.

**Hear more about the Troll Hole Museum in our Facebook Live**

There's more than meets the eye in this troll-tastic wonderland: you'll learn everything from ancient mythology to modern-day toys.

Folks from all around the world have called or visited for a peek at collectibles that are decades old. In fact, even Hollywood has come calling to feature pieces in movies, and Groom has granted interviews to international media.

Whether you're a long-time collector, or just a kid at heart, The Troll Hole Museum is fun for the whole family.

