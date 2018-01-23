Fate of Ziggy cartoon on Strongsville water tower is uncertain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio-- He's been a staple in Strongsville for more than 40 years. But it may be time to say goodbye to Ziggy.

The city of Strongsville said the Cleveland Water Department will paint the water tower, featuring the iconic cartoon, sometime this summer. According to a water department spokesman, they are painting the tower without Ziggy because of the cost.

One resident started a petition to save Ziggy. It has more than 1,500 signatures.

"He's a unique part of our lore and its a charming story about how the city tried to build connection with prankish students," one woman wrote on the petition.

Ziggy's history with the city started in 1975 when a group of high school students climbed the tower and wrote "Ziggy 75" in spray paint. The teens were actually referring to David Bowie's alter ego, Ziggy Stardust.

Strongsville officials asked Tom Wilson, who created the Ziggy cartoon, to hand paint the little, bald character on the water tower. The fire department lifted the cartoonist to the top to complete the piece.

Wilson, who spent part of his life in Cleveland, worked for American Greetings. He's also the creative mind behind other classic characters like Strawberry Shortcake and Care Bears.

"I am a 1976 grad and remember this well! We need to preserve positive history," said one person who signed the petition.