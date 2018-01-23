Even champs do chores: UFC heavyweight Stipe Miocic helps out at home

CLEVELAND– Days after making UFC history, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic got back to work. But not how you would expect.

His wife Ryan posted a photo on Instagram of Stipe with a Swiffer. She’s pregnant with the couple’s first child and needs a little help around the house while she deals with some sickness.

The pair married in 2016 and announced they were expecting a baby girl after his win Saturday night.

Miocic became the first UFC heavy weight to successfully defend his title three straights times with his victory against Francic Ngannou. The fight went all five rounds with Miocic keeping control with takedowns and ground hits.

Stipe, who works as a firefighter in Valley View, beat Fabrício Werdum to win the heavyweight title in May 2016. He followed with wins over Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos.

