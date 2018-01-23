Documentary on Edwins in Cleveland gets Oscar nomination

CLEVELAND– The documentary about a Cleveland restaurant scored an Academy Award nomination on Tuesday.

“Knife Skills” tells the story of launching Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute. The film, directed by Thomas Lennon, is up for the Oscar for best documentary short subject.

Edwins, a non-profit funded by the restaurant, provides those who have been incarcerated with a second chance. The program teaches them culinary and hospitality skills while also helping with housing, job coaching and more. It’s the creation of Brandon Chrostowski.

“These men and women all have something to prove, and all struggle to launch new lives, an endeavor as pressured and perilous as the ambitious restaurant launch of which they are a part,” the documentary’s description reads.

Lennon already has a long list of film accolades, including producing the 2006 Academy Award winner for documentary short with “The Blood of Yingzhou District.”

Warning: Trailer contains strong language.

