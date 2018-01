Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Our temperatures lost ground all day Tuesday after a Monday high temperature of 62°F (less than 10°F away from the record high for January 22).

A few snow showers are around in the lake-effect areas as temperatures drop into the 30s and 20s.

Here is a look at temperatures into the overnight and early Wednesday morning:

Expect variable cloudy skies with flurries on Wednesday; still cold on Thursday, then 50 on Friday! Thaw #3 will last about 2-and-a-half days.

