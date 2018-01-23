SkyFOX video: Coast Guard cuts through ice on Grand River in Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio - A portion of Lake County remains under a Flood Advisory as the Grand River inched closer to homes and surrounded at least one business stuck in the path of an unyielding ice jam.

The hardest hit areas are the Riverbend Marina and the Western Reserve Yaht Club. Marina members say this is the second ice jam in two weeks and the worst one they have seen in several years. A yaht club board member tells Fox 8 after the last ice jam they found two inches of mud caked across the inside of their clubhouse.

"What you're seeing here is the effects of the ice flow that is going to impact a lot of people's boat," said Chuck Palek, a member of Riverbend Marina.

Throughout the day members have stopped by checking to make sure their boats and belongings were not swept away. While some members had luck on their side others had damage to their storage sheds resulting in the loss of hundreds of dollars.

"People's belongings, decking, Rubbermaid sheds that are here valuables are now floating and gone," said Riverbend Marina member Jason Kenenske taking stock of the damage. "It's going to be a real mess come springtime."

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Neah Bay worked to cut through the ice late Tuesday afternoon.

The Lake County Emergency Management Agency issued a reverse 911 call to some residents this week warning them to take caution.

According to the National Weather Service in Cleveland the advisory remains in effect until midnight Wednesday.