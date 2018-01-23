× Cincinnati police ask for help finding domestic violence suspect

CINCINNATI- Cincinnati police and CrimeStoppers are asking for help locating a man wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.

Authorities said back on January 9, Michael Mann, 34, climbed into an unlocked window of a home in Cincinnati and assaulted the victim.

Mann is 6’3″ and 185 pounds. Police say he has history of domestic violence, aggravated robberies and drug charges.

If anyone has any information on where police can find Michael Mann please call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.