Cavs Kevin Love named 2018 NBA All-Star reserve

CLEVELAND – Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has been selected as a reserve for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Love will join Cavaliers forward LeBron James as a 2018 All-Star, marking the ninth time in franchise history that at least two Cavs players have been selected for the game.

This is Love’s 5th All-Star selection. He was a reserve in 2011, 2012 and 2017 and a starter in 2014.

The voting for reserves was done by NBA head coaches for their respective conferences.

James received the most fan votes in the Eastern Conference, so he will choose rosters for Team LeBron.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry was named captain for the Western Conference.

According to the NBA, under the new All-Star Game format that replaces the traditional matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, James and Curry will choose the team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves.

The All-Star teams will still feature 12 players from each conference, but the captains will select the team rosters without regard for conference affiliation. Each captain’s first four selections must come from the pool of eight remaining starters. As the top overall finisher in fan voting, James will make the first pick.