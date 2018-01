CLINTON, Ohio — A black bear is leaving its mark on the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail!

The trail, a part of Summit Metro Parks, is right near Clinton.

Recently, according to a post on the parks’ Facebook Page, a park visitor shared some photos of tracks they found in the snow. The tracks were nearly bigger than the hand next to them in the photo.

Summit Metro Parks confirmed: the tracks belong to a black bear!

See below: