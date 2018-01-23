Awesome videos: Watch LeBron’s family, friends, teammates congratulate him on 30,000

CLEVELAND – It wouldn’t be a celebration without the congratulations of friends and family.
Right after LeBron James became the seventh – and youngest player – with 30,000 career points Tuesday night, the messages of love and congratulations – and some good natured teasing – started rolling in.
First and foremost was the message from his wife and children. (Pay special attention to that kiss his daughter throws him! And did anyone else know that LeBron learned everything basketball from LeBron, Jr?)
Former teammate Richard Jefferson got right to the point: “You are officially old.”
Fellow 30,000 club member Dirk Nowitzki had one request. “Try not to pass me while I still play. That would be embarrassing.”
Some of the funniest messages came from the entertainment world. Drake , Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevn Hart and Jamie Foxx, among others, all weighed in on the accomplishment. (Drake ruled this one, in our opinion.)
NBA star Chris Paul had a prediction:
And of course, his friends from Akron sent their love.