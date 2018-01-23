Awesome videos: Watch LeBron’s family, friends, teammates congratulate him on 30,000

CLEVELAND – It wouldn’t be a celebration without the congratulations of friends and family.

Right after LeBron James became the seventh – and youngest player – with 30,000 career points Tuesday night, the messages of love and congratulations – and some good natured teasing – started rolling in.

First and foremost was the message from his wife and children. (Pay special attention to that kiss his daughter throws him! And did anyone else know that LeBron learned everything basketball from LeBron, Jr?)

Love all around. LeBron’s wife and kids recognize his 30K-point milestone. pic.twitter.com/AVG62OwoZy — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) January 24, 2018

Former teammate Richard Jefferson got right to the point: “You are officially old.”

“You are officially old.” RJ jokes in classic RJ fashion as he congratulates #LeBron on joining the 30,000-point club. pic.twitter.com/WU5SKxx8le — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) January 24, 2018

Fellow 30,000 club member Dirk Nowitzki had one request. “Try not to pass me while I still play. That would be embarrassing.”

“Try to not pass me while I still play.”@Swish41 jokes as congratulates @KingJames on joining him in the 30K-point club pic.twitter.com/rla73t1lEl — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) January 24, 2018

Some of the funniest messages came from the entertainment world. Drake , Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevn Hart and Jamie Foxx, among others, all weighed in on the accomplishment. (Drake ruled this one, in our opinion.)

.@Drake, @KevinHart4real, Jay-Z & more from the world of entertainment give it up for #LeBron as he joins the 30,000-point club. pic.twitter.com/iifNBJwVP1 — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) January 24, 2018

NBA star Chris Paul had a prediction:

When it comes to scoring, @CP3 says @KingJames will be “number 1 by the time it’s all said and done” pic.twitter.com/bjxTpx61RR — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) January 24, 2018

And of course, his friends from Akron sent their love.