Akron police looking for man missing since Sunday

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department has issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

In a news release issued by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, police said Stephen Demlow, 70, left his house on Morrison Street in Akron around 7 p.m. Sunday and has not returned.

Police believe he left in his gray 2008 Kia Rio with Ohio license number RIOCOOL.

Demlow is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 178 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said Demlow has a history of diabetes and a traumatic brain injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.