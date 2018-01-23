Akron police looking for man missing since Sunday

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department has issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
In a news release issued by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, police said Stephen Demlow, 70, left his house on Morrison Street in Akron around 7 p.m. Sunday and has not returned.
Police believe he left in his gray 2008 Kia Rio with Ohio license number RIOCOOL.
Demlow is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 178 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said Demlow has a history of diabetes and a traumatic brain injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.
