× Trio rescued on frozen Lake Erie after ATV falls through ice

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — Authorities in northern Ohio say three people were rescued after falling through the ice on western Lake Erie.

The Blade in Toledo reports the trio was riding an all-terrain vehicle on the frozen lake near

East Harbor State Park when the ice cracked and the vehicle sank on Sunday. The newspaper says all three people got themselves onto solid ice until rescuers responded to their distress call and got them to safety.

WTVG-TV reports that the U.S. Coast Guard indicated the individuals had been ice fishing.

Authorities didn’t release further details about the people who were rescued or their conditions.