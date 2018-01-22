‘The new adolescence’: Study says nowadays you’re not truly a grown-up until you turn 25

When do you truly become an adult?

According to a new study by The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, you’re not really a grown-up until you turn 25.

The definition for adolescence is currently between ages 10 and 19. Scientists want it changed to between 10 and 24.

According to the study: “Rather than age 10–19 years, a definition of 10–24 years corresponds more closely to adolescent growth and popular understandings of this life phase and would facilitate extended investments across a broader range of settings.”

Part of the reason is because people are hitting milestones much later in life, the study says. Many young people are continuing their education for longer periods of time and delaying marriage and parenthood.

The study also says the brain develops well into your 20s.

The study states:

“Earlier puberty has accelerated the onset of adolescence in nearly all populations, while understanding of continued growth has lifted its endpoint age well into the 20s. In parallel, delayed timing of role transitions, including completion of education, marriage, and parenthood, continue to shift popular perceptions of when adulthood begins. Arguably, the transition period from childhood to adulthood now occupies a greater portion of the life course than ever before at a time when unprecedented social forces, including marketing and digital media, are affecting health and well-being across these years. An expanded and more inclusive definition of adolescence is essential for developmentally appropriate framing of laws, social policies, and service systems.”

Read more here.