× Suspect in two Cleveland bank robberies arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with two Cleveland bank robberies.

The FBI says Cleveland police arrested Patrick Scullen without incident Saturday night.

He is accused of robbing two banks just blocks from each other on Friday, January 19: First, the PNC Bank on Chester Ave.; then a few hours later, KeyBank, also on Chester Avenue.

According to police reports, the suspect threatened the teller at each bank, before taking off with the money.

**Read more, here**