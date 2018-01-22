× Suspect arrested after three shot during fight in Barberton

BARBERTON, Ohio– Three people were shot during a fight in Barberton Saturday night.

It happened at Wooster Road North and Slyvester Street just after 9 p.m.

Barberton police said two groups met for a fight over a woman. There was an argument between the current boyfriend and the ex-boyfriend. That’s when shots were fired.

A 23-year-old Barberton man was shot in the neck. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Two other victims, a 28-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

U.S. Marshals and Barberton detectives arrested Quawlin Mabry, 18, of Akron, Monday morning. He was booked into the Barberton City Jail and will be arraigned Monday afternoon.

41.018553 -81.603628