Streetsboro K-9 retiring after nine years

STREETSBORO, Ohio– Streetsboro police K-9 Bo will officially Monday night after nine years of service.

The Belgian Malinois and his handler, Officer Aaron Coates, started working together in September 2008. The team is certified in narcotics, article search, trafficking, criminal apprehension and canine control.

The Streetsboro Police Department said Bo is responsible for more than 400 criminal charges filed, more than $500,000 in cash and assets seized and 15 firearms taken off the streets.

His career highlights include helping the Drug Enforcement Administration seize $300,000 and other contraband, and locating three guns that were involved in a shooting.

“His hard work and dedication to his job was always apparent in his performance. As Bo now heads off into retirement, we wish him the best and would like to thank him for his service to our city. Streetsboro was a safer place over the past 9 years thanks to Bo and his partner, Officer Coates.” the department said on Facebook.

Bo and his handler could also be found at community events like National Night Out, Safety Town and Streetsboro Family Days.