× Senators from Ohio donating pay to charity during shutdown

CLEVELAND– Ohio’s Senators are joining other members of Congress in refusing pay during the government shutdown.

Sen. Sherrod Browns said he will donate any pay he receives during the shutdown to Ohio diaper banks, which provide diapers to struggling families.

He also introduced legislation to make sure members of the military receive regular paychecks and benefits during a government shutdown.

Sen. Rob Portman is also donating his salary to charity, as he did during the shutdown in 2013.

“This shutdown isn’t helping anyone. It isn’t helping Americans who need access to vital government services. It isn’t helping federal employees who should be working instead of being furloughed. And it sure isn’t helping nine million children who need basic health care services,” Portman said on Sunday on the Senate floor.

Others refusing pay include Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The shutdown began at midnight on Friday.

Continuing coverage of the 2018 government shutdown here