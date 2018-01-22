North Carolina congressman refuses salary during government shutdown

NORTH CAROLINA — A North Carolina representative is refusing his salary as long as the government shutdown continues.
Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) tweeted about his decision saying:
“As long as 100,000 active duty service men and women based in NC are defending our freedom with no pay, the very least I can do is lead by example with my letter to the CAO of Congress refusing my salary as well.”
The Senate is scheduled to have a key vote at noon Monday on a bill to reopen the government and fund it for three weeks, though it’s unclear if this plan will win over enough Democrats to pass.
