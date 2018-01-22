Missing: Breauna Preston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Breauna Preston, 15, was last seen the night of Jan. 16 when she went to bed.

The next morning she was gone.

Her mom believes Breauna is with her 17-year-old brother, Jaylin.

Breauna is 5'5" and has a tattoo of her name on her left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ross with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2530.

