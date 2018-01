Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland officially climbed above the 60° mark albeit short of the record high of the day: 71° 1906.

Peroiodic rain will continue overnight.

Our roller coaster temps will be on the downhill swing Tuesday with falling temperatures into the 30s by early evening.

Here is a look at temperatures as you wake up Tuesday:

If you like the warmer temperatures, you will like the 8-day outlook; check out the next January thaw...

