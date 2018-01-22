Man walks into convenience store with gunshot wound to the head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are trying to figure out who fired the shots that sent a man to the hospital.

The man walked into the Circle K at Triskett Rd. and W. 140th St. around 1:40 a.m. Monday with a gunshot wound to the head.

The clerk called 911 and the man was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center. His name and condition were not released early Monday morning.

Officers found the man's car on the street behind the convenience store. The vehicle had a bullet hole in the hood, a shattered driver's side window, and blood on the side.

Police believe the man was shot about a mile away at Lakota Ave. and W. 140th St. That's where witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a gray car driving away.

Police found a gun and shell casings on Lakota Ave. They also found glass from a car window.