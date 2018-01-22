Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of brutally murdering Alianna DeFreeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jury selection begins Monday in the trial for a man accused of kidnapping and killing Alianna DeFreeze, 14.

DeFreeze was kidnapped on her way to school last year and was then raped and murdered. Her remains were found later in an abandoned home.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Christopher Whitaker, 44, who faces four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count each of rape, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

DeFreeze was last seen Jan. 26 getting off an RTA bus on East 93rd Street and Kinsman.

Three days later, officers found her body in an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue. DNA from the crime scene led detectives to Whitaker. He then pleaded not guilty.

Last year, DeFreeze's mother told Fox 8 she will be sitting through every single day of the trial.

Jury selection begins at 9 a.m.

More on Alianna, here.